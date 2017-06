A rosy picture of Granbury’s growth and financial health was painted at the annual budget workshop held this week at the Granbury Resort Conference Center. The proposed budget calls for the property tax rate to remain the same at 0.397584 cents per $100 valuation. Among the tidbits from the daylong workshop: Residential valuations are up about 4 percent, which amounts to almost $50 million on the tax rolls – half of which is for new properties.