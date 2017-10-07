City sets bulk trash clean-up day

The city is planning a bulk trash pick-up day on Saturday, Oct. 21, for those who live within the city limits. Items must be curbside no later than 7 a.m. Trucks will complete their routes by 1 p.m. Bulk trash includes items such as refrigerators, air conditioning units, furniture, appliances and limbs. Refrigerators, freezers and air conditioners must have certification of Freon reclamation. Limbs must be bundled and cut into 4-foot lengths. Tires, paint, oils and liquids will not be accepted. There will be a six-item limit.