Granbury’s Parks and Recreation Department is looking for donations of individually wrapped candy (but not chocolate or homemade), plastic eggs and prizes for the city’s 6th Annual Community Wide Easter Egg Hunt. The city also invites businesses and organizations to provide informational booths, vending and games. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, at the City Park. If you would like to participate, or if you have questions, contact Parks and Rec Coordinator Maggie Wylie at [email protected] at 817-573-7030.