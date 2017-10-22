City orders additional lighted Christmas displays

For the first time, lighted Christmas decorations may be placed in Lambert Branch Park at Rucker and North Brazos streets, according to Parks Director Aaron McLain. It will depend, he said, on whether they arrive in time. McLain said he has ordered doe and buck silhouettes, as well as 10-foot and 12-foot Christmas tree silhouettes – all of which will have white lights. The Lambert Park decorations will be in addition to the dozens of lighted displays that traditionally are placed during the holiday season at Shanley Park and in front of Granbury City Hall.