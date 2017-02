It will be a busy week for the Granbury City Council. Mayor Nin Hulett and council members Gary Couch, Rose Myers and Tony Allen will be going to the Capitol for Hood County Day on Wednesday, along with City Manager Chris Coffman. That evening, Hulett, Couch and Myers will attend a dinner in Austin sponsored by the Texas Travel Industry. Thursday through Saturday, council members Tony Mobly and Mickey Parson will be in Allen for the Texas Municipal League’s Elected Officials Conference.