The city of Granbury is offering a new web-based tool called Geographic Information System (GIS), which allows citizens to search for information based on different categories such as parcel ID, owner name, address and zoning classification. Users can view maps using different backgrounds or select specific layers such as boundaries, parcel info, zoning info, parks and addresses.

To access the GIS tool, go to www.granbury.org and select “GIS Web Tool” at the middle left of the main page under “Top Pages.” The web tool will work in multiple browsers as well as on mobile devices.