City may pursue Public Improvement District

A consultant will be coming to the Granbury City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 5 to provide information about Public Improvement Districts (PIDs), according to City Manager Chris Coffman. A PID is a geographical area in which improvements are financed by assessments against property owners within that area. The city may consider creating a PID to finance improvements for a section of Highway 377 that has older storefronts with a number of empty spaces. Former council member Mickey Parson suggested a PID as a way to attract businesses in that area.