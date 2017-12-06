City manager to negotiate with GISD on property donation

The City Council Tuesday night authorized City Manager Chris Coffman to negotiate with GISD officials on Decker Gym and surrounding property. Officials with the Granbury Independent School District want to donate the gym and land around it to the city, with certain stipulations. The City Council will ultimately determine whether the city should take on costs associated with ownership of the properties. City officials are considering whether to build a pavilion and outdoor amphitheater on land adjacent to Decker Gym where an annex building with classrooms currently stands. GISD will soon demolish that building.