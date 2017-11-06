City to host election watch party

Granbury city officials will open American Town Hall at 220 N. Travis St. for a community watch party on election night Tuesday. The building is next to the Hood County Library. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. With help from the county’s Information Technology department, the city will post election results throughout the evening and will keep the building open until all results are in. The Hood County News will post early voting tallies and final results on its website and Facebook page and will send email alerts. Granbury has two city races and two school races on the ballot. Tolar also has a school race, and voters statewide will decide seven constitutional amendments.