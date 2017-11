Shanley Park is always a favorite during the holiday season because of the many lighted displays put there by city crews. But this year, thanks to money allocated by the City Council, Parks Director Aaron McLain has placed lighted doe, buck and Christmas tree silhouettes at Lambert Branch Park, located at Rucker and North Brazos streets. Coming next year: 8-foot candy canes with bows and 6-foot “winterfest snowflakes” along Highway 377.