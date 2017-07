Mayor Pro Tem Mickey Parson of Place 6 and Rose Myers of Place 4 – both of whom have said they intend to seek re-election to the Granbury City Council – have challengers, and both have ties to the Chamber of Commerce. Greg Corrigan, the chamber’s 2016 Ambassador of the Year, and Patricia “Trish” Reiner, chair of the chamber’s board of directors, filed candidate paperwork on Monday. Corrigan is seeking Parson’s seat, and Reiner is running for the seat held by Myers.