City Council looks to tweak charter

Voters may go to the polls next May to decide whether to adopt proposed changes to the City Charter. The City Council held a workshop about the City Charter on Tuesday and heard a presentation by San Antonio-based lawyer and City Charter expert Charles Zech. Zech told the council that the current charter is vague as it pertains to the public hearing process related to official misconduct by elected officials. The council tasked Zech will reviewing the charter in its entirety and serving as an ad-hoc member of a Charter Review Committee that will be formed.