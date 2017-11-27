City could add park space, amphitheater, pavilion

The Granbury City Council is mulling whether to accept a donation of property on North Jones Street from GISD that would require the city to take responsibility for Decker Gym and Decker Field. GISD’s demolition of the annex building next to Decker Gym could become “green space” that would be maintained by the city’s Parks Department. That park area might include an open air amphitheater, a pavilion and even a water feature – but the council will have to determine whether to take on the costs involved.