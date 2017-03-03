Learning the dangers and responsibilities police officers face on Granbury streets every day is one step residents can take to make their city safer, said Jorge Mendoza.

Mendoza attended the 2015 Granbury Police Department Citizens Police Academy before advancing to join the Citizens On Patrol (COP) program and advancing to staff sergeant. Enrollment for the 2017 Citizens Police Academy is now open.

The 2017 course will begin March 23. Academy members attend a series of 10 classes, held once a week for three hours. Each week, members of the department instruct on different areas of police work, administration or cooperation with other emergency agencies. Attendees must be at least 21 years old but do not have to live or work in the city of Granbury. Classes cover topics like training, specialized assignments, criminal investigations, DWI procedures, traffic enforcement, narcotics and the patrol division.

Even if a graduate does not have time to volunteer, they can make the community safer by knowing when to report a crime, what information to give dispatchers and how to avoid what could be perceived as threatening behaviors when interacting with officers, Mendoza said.

To apply for the academy, fill out an application at the Granbury Police Department located at 116 W. Bridge St. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or online at www.granbury.org under the police services tab. For further information, contact Brichetto at [email protected] or 817-573-2648.