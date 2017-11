You can help change the lives of people in crisis by supporting Mission Granbury at A Christmas Mission benefit. The fundraiser is from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 at Pecan Plantation clubhouse. Cocktails, dinner, a live auction and entertainment are part of the fun. Auction items include a trip to Belize, trip to Lake Tahoe, trip to New York, Board Reserve and a custom Santa Claus.