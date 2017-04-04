A 10-year-old child was playing in the front seat of a pickup when it ran into Chase Bank on Monday.

At about 1 p.m., a pickup truck struck the front brick wall of the bank located at 1051 E. Hwy 377, damaging the building. Salome Iglesias and Monica Enciso left Enciso’s four children in the Ford 150 when they entered the bank, according to Granbury Police Sgt. Cris Brichetto. The 10-year-old child was playing in the driver’s seat when the vehicle jumped the curb and struck the bank. No one was injured.