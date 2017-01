The Salvation Army Women’s Service League of Hood County presents its annual fundraiser Friday, Feb. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at deCordova Bend Estates County Club. The Charities on the Runway style show features models from local nonprofits. The program includes lunch, silent and live auctions. Tickets are $40, call Joyce Brock to purchase tickets at 817-279-0855.