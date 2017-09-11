Charge upped to manslaughter

The man charged with driving drunk and killing a Granbury mother bonded out of jail. Charges against Pedro Beltran, 53, of Granbury, were increased to intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony on Friday, said Police Lieutenant Russell Grizzard.

Samantha Payne, 30, died on Thursday, two days after she was struck by a suspected drunken driver on Morgan Street near First National Bank on Sept. 5.

The accident does not meet the requirements for a murder charge so intoxication manslaughter is the only legally appropriate charge, Grizzard explained.