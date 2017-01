Two grand champion records fell at Saturday’s auction in the 62nd Hood County Junior Livestock Show. Taylor Branson’s grand champion hog brought $18,000. The previous record was $15,000. Also, Caeley Cody’s champion rabbit went for $7,000, topping the old mark of $5,000. The grand champion steer brought $11,500, down from last year’s $17,000. The total auction bids will be announced later.