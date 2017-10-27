Chamber’s response: Political survey has “erroneous information”

A survey on the Save Lake Granbury Facebook page with politically charged questions about the chamber of commerce and media has drawn a response from the chamber.

In an email, the chamber said the survey “offered potentially misleading and erroneous information about the Granbury Chamber of Commerce, Inc. and some of our members.”

Granbury City Councilwoman Rose Myers posted a link to the survey on her Facebook page. Her opponent in the Nov. 7 election is Trish Reiner, an executive board member of the chamber.

Headlined “Lake Granbury survey 2017,” there are nine questions but three are queries only about the media or chamber.

One of the questions is, “Do you believe that local media attacks certain politicians, but not others?”

Another is, “Do you believe that the chamber of commerce remained too neutral during the water permit process?”

The chamber pointed out that a joint resolution in 2014 by the Granbury Chamber of Commerce and the Granbury Association of Realtors “clearly states the actual position of both organizations on the water permitting process.” Both boards were opposed to additional water allocations to the Brazos River Authority, according to the resolution.

“We hope this clears up misleading information you may see or hear during this political season,” the chamber also said.