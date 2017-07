Hood County employees celebrate to the conclusion of their 12-week “Step Up, Scale Down” program on Monday. The fourteen participants lost a total of 44 pounds over the 12 weeks and gained knowledge to make healthier choices in their daily lives. For more information about the program or to schedule one, contact the county extension agent for Texas A&M AgriLife, Kelli Pittcock, at 817-579-3280 or [email protected]