A Granbury man with a long criminal record was sentenced to 45 years in jail for dealing drugs Thursday. At his trial Thursday, Roland Christopher Reed, 46, of Granbury, pleaded guilty to the first-degree felony charge of possession of meth with intent to deliver.

Reed was arrested on Nov. 9, 2016, after a bag containing 27 grams of methamphetamine was found in the crotch area of Reed’s underwear, Granbury police K-9 officer Richard Branum testified. District Attorney Rob Christian also introduced court records showing Reed had been convicted of more than a dozen crimes from domestic violence to drug possession since the early 1990s. He had received a range of punishments including probation and short jail terms.