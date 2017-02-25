As Granbury carriage driver Wendy Inga recovers in the hospital, a local business is preparing to support her.

Tammy and Rock Pistillo, owners of SpellBound on the square, will hold a silent auction from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Saturday in their shop. All profits from the sale will be donated to a GoFundMe account set up by Inga’s family to help pay her medical bills and other bills until she can return to work.

On Feb. 1, Inga was crushed while working with one of her horses inside a trailer. Inga started therapy this week, but her recuperation and rehabilitation process will be lengthy due to the severity of her injuries, Gilbert said. But her spirits are returning and the sisters are able to have some fun even in the hospital.

Auction items will include a 1906 Player Piano, fully refurbished and electrified, and a 1939 slot machine that runs on dimes instead of the typical quarters and nickels. Other items include a neon roping Nolan Ryan sign, Vera Bradley TCU and Texas A&M print bags, a signed Dak Prescott print, an Elgin watch counter display and several Texas-themed wall-art pieces.

To make a donation directly to Inga, visit https://www.gofundme.com/xbky34n7-wendys-medical-fund.