A string of car burglaries washed over Granbury in the past month, leaving one mother feeling vulnerable.

Granbury Police Department records show a number of burglary of a motor vehicle cases in the last week including four on Jan. 5 and 6.

Amanda Sides was the victim of one such burglary on Jan 4. Her front passenger window was shattered, papers were scattered all over the seat and her wallet was gone. Her wallet was recovered the next day with everything in it except the cash.

“Most of all I was extremely upset because I am a single mom of two children, the only income we have is what I make. I had no idea how I would replace that window but I couldn’t drive my babies around in the cold like that either. That meant more to me that what very little was actually in my wallet,” she said.

While Sides’ doors were locked, other victims had not locked their cars, said Granbury Police Department Public Information Officer Cris Brichetto.

“Many times, burglaries are a crime of opportunity and if the opportunity is easy, the thief will take it. Keep your vehicles locked and remove all valuables,” he said.