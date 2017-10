Granbury City Council and School Board candidates will be on hand tonight (Thursday, Oct. 26) at a candidates forum sponsored by the Republican Party of Hood County and the Hood County Tea Party. The forum will be held in council chambers at Granbury City Hall, 116 W. Bridge St. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The forum for school board candidates will be from 6:30 to 7:30 and the Q&A for City Council candidates will be from 7:30 to 8:30.