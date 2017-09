Want to know more about the views of the two Granbury City Council incumbents who are running for re-election and the challengers for those seats? Then come to the Hood County Democrats’ meeting Thursday night at Annex 1, 1410 W. Pearl St. Dems are hosting a forum for the candidates, who will respond to written questions submitted by the audience. Doors open at 6:30. The forum starts at 7 and will end at 8:30.