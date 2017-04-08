The Commissioners Court may soon fix the acoustics problem that rendered the second floor courtroom at the courthouse virtually unusable after the years-long, costly renovation of the courthouse funded largely through the Texas Historical Commission. The courthouse will also get a new roof, the cost of which will be paid through insurance, according to County Judge Darrell Cockerham, who hopes to get the work done while the city is doing construction on the Downtown Streetscape Project. Commissioner Steve Berry has suggested touching up paint on the courthouse as well.