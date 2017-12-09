Can you make fleece blankets for children at Christmas?

Brigitte Eichler has been collecting hand-tied fleece blankets to give to children who have been clients at Paluxy River Children’s Advocacy Center this year.

She has 165 blankets so far, including 106 made by the women of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, but it’s not enough. There are 146 girls and 125 boys who were clients this year. Another 106 blankets are needed.

“If anyone is looking for a project, please consider getting a group together and making fleece blankets,” she said. “I can give you instructions or show you how to do it. Its very easy.” Eichler can be reached at 817-408-8263.