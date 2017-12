Renowned pianist Danny Wright returns to Granbury for a special event Thursday, Dec. 7 to benefit Forward Training Center. The fundraiser takes place at Granbury Live on the square with dinner at 6 p.m. and the concert at 7:30 p.m. Sponsorships are available. Individual tickets are $125 for VIP and $75 for Prime. A limited number of $30 tickets are available for just the concert. Purchase tickets here.