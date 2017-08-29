You can help fill the truck Wednesday for hurricane victims

Revolver Brewing and the Granbury Chamber are partnering to send several truckloads of critically needed items to South Texas. Revolver and Miller Coors are providing five truckloads of bottled water and the Chamber is collecting other needed items for a sixth truck. Chamber Ambassadors and board members will be manning a Revolver Truck in the H-E-B parking lot near the fueling station all day Wednesday, Aug. 30. Please help our fellow Texans by donating the following items wrapped, bagged, or boxed for transit: packaged snacks, crackers, canned goods, sports drinks, paper products, toiletries and hygiene products, and cases of bottled water. N0 bedding or clothing is needed at this time.