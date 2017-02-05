The swimming pool in Oak Trail Shores has hosted up to 100 kids a day. However, expensive repairs are needed before opening the pool this summer. There’s $953 in the pool fund account at First Financial Bank.

While Tammy Kerr works to give the kids positive experiences at the pool, she hopes the community will join her quest for pool improvements. Donations can be made to the Oak Trail Shores pool fund at First Financial Bank.

Kerr also said she could use some help in organizing a large benefit or fundraiser. “It’s something I haven’t done before.” For more information, contact Kerr at 817-894-5323, or Patsy Parr at 817-578-9001.