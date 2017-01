Total runs for the DCBE/Acton Volunteer Fire Department were down a little last year. The VFD had 846 runs in 2016, down from 872 in 2015.

Bryan Wooten was named 2016 Firefighter of the Year. EMS of the Year went to Casey Weaver. Officer of the Year went to Korbin Gee. Rookie of the Year went to Bret Myers.