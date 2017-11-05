Burglary suspects steal TVs

Hood County Crime Stoppers and sheriff’s office investigators need help solving a burglary.

On Sept. 28, a suspect entered a residence on Sunset Cove Court in Blue Water Shores southeast of Granbury. The suspect took two TVs, according to the report.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Hood County Crime Stoppers at 817-573-8477 or go online to submit a tip at www.hoodcountycrimestoppers.com. All tips remain anonymous. If a tip leads to an arrest and indictment, tipsters could receive up to a $1,000 reward. Reports can also be made using the Crime Stoppers app that can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play.