Burglary call nets 2 suspects

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday Hood County deputies responded to locations on Mesa Loop and Enchanted Court in Canyon Creek for a burglary call, Rose said. Deputies searched the home and found Riggs hiding in a closet and the woman hiding in the attic, Rose said. Riggs did not cooperate with deputies commands and used a knife to cut a deputies’ hand, he said.

Nicholas Brandon Riggs, 33, of Granbury who injured the deputy, is charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, a first-degree felony with a $50,000 bond. He is also charged with felonies for burglary of a habitation and resisting arrest with a weapon.

A 28-year-old Granbury woman was also arrested and charged with criminal trespass of a habitation, a class A misdemeanor.