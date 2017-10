The city will have a bulk trash pick-up day Saturday for those who live within the city limits. Items must be curbside by 7 a.m. There is a six-item limit. Items that will not be accepted are tires, paint, oils or liquids. Refrigerators, freezers and air conditioning units must have certification of Freon reclamation. Call the city’s utility billing department at 817-573-1114 for more information.