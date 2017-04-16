Some Tolar Elementary School students take home special weekend treats. Teachers and staff load special backpacks with snacks, activities and books for students who need a little extra over the weekend.

She started to notice some students were really hungry, taking more than one snack as well as eating everything offered at lunch. So at a meeting on April 6, Hoffman and special education teacher Renee Hawthorne brought up the idea for the Buddy Pack Outreach program to principal Kristen Carey. Permission slips were sent home with about 20 students that day and 12 came back signed the next day. The children are now excited and look forward to pickup up their special backpack each week.

To keep the program going, the school asked for donations of prepackaged and child-friendly foods like fruit cups, granola bars and ravioli; additional backpacks to meet demand as the program expands; activities like math or spelling flash cards, small board games or puzzles; and more books for all elementary school reading levels.