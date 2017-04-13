Students involved with T-MADD, a student faction of Mothers Against Drunk Driving at Granbury High School, will ask the school board at its regular meeting Monday night to mandate Breathalyzer tests for all students attending prom on Saturday, April 29. School administrators and volunteers with the Hood County Substance Abuse Council (HCSAC) would administer the tests, using Breathalyzers borrowed from the Hood County Sheriff’s Office and possibly other law enforcement agencies. HCSAC Director Macy Grant said the purpose of the breath tests is not to get any students in trouble with the law, but rather to keep them safe.