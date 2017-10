For the fall concert, the Brazos Chamber Orchestra will change up its usual full orchestra instrumentation to feature the string section and percussion, while the condutor will be on the piano. Some of the titles to be featured are “Eleanor Rigby,” “Begin The Beguine,” “There You’ll Be, Irish Legend,” “Take the “A” Train” as well a patriotic medley. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 at Granbury First United Methodist Church. There’s no charge to attend.