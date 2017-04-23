Selections from “Elijah,” the oratorio by Felix Mendelssohn, will be presented by the Brazos Chamber Orchestra with the Brazos Chorus on Monday, April 24.

The free concert by BCO begins at 7:30 p.m. at Granbury First United Methodist Church, 301 Loop 567. An art show and BBQ snack dinner is planned prior to the show at 6:30 p.m.