Former Mesa, Arizona police officer Philip Brailsford testified at his murder trial this week.

He is charged in the shooting death of Daniel Shaver, from Granbury, while responding to a call that someone was pointing a gun out the window of a hotel.

Brailsford testified that he was afraid for the safety of officers with him on the call when Shaver reached toward his waistband.

“I still cannot understand why he made that motion,” Brailsford testified.