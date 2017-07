Pets at the Hood County Animal Control got a special gift from a young boy.

For his seventh birthday, Cameron Brinkman requested gifts for animals at the shelter. Friends brought him bags of pet food, bleach and pet toys, said his mom Stacey Brinkman.

The Brinkman’s had adopted their dog Spencer from the shelter two years ago, so that is where Cameron wanted to help, she said.

For information on donating or adopting an animal, contact animal control at 817-573-4277 or [email protected]