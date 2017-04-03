A Granbury man was charged with assault for choking his girlfriend Thursday.

Around midnight Thursday, Hood County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of Pawnee Trail.

Nathan Tyler Hernandez, 25, had choked and punched his 24-year-old girlfriend during an argument, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

Paramedics treated the girlfriend at the scene. She was not seriously injured.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with assault family violence/choking, a third-degree felony with a $10,000 bond.