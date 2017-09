At about midnight on Sunday, Hood County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 3200 block of Lakeside Drive near Lakeside Hills, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose. They discovered Brandon Lee Riggs, 21, had choked his 19-year-old girlfriend during an argument, according to Rose. The victim was not seriously injured during the incident, he said. Riggs is charged with assault family violence/choking, a third-degree felony.