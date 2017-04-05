The county will hold a meeting Thursday (April 6) with members of the Library Expansion Board, Library Director Karen Rasco and others to hash out details about expanding the library – or not. The Commissioners Court has not voted to move forward with a costly expansion, which is estimated at $5 million for a two-story add-on at the back, but not expanding means that the library will ultimately lose its accreditation. The meeting, which is open to the public, will be from 10 a.m. until noon at the Emergency Operations Center on Deputy Larry Miller Drive. One of the issues to be decided is whether to put the expansion question before voters.