A book release party for a new children’s book highlighting animal rescue is set from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Second Chance Farm’s General Store, 1458 E. Highway 377. “Honey’s Second Chance,” written by Brandy Herr of Granbury and released by Who Chains You Publishing, tells the story of a golden retriever rehabilitated by the local animal rescue facility Second Chance Farm. Herr will be on hand to sign books, and Honey herself will make a special appearance.