Boil water notice for Oak Trail Shores

Monarch Utilities announced a “Boil Water Notice” for customers in the Oak Trail Shores water system, Public Water System ID No. 1110004.

The Boil Water Notice affects approximately 1,400 homes in the Oak Trail Shores and Arrowhead Shores subdivisions bordering Lake Granbury. A mechanical failure in booster pumps has been determined and is being repaired by system operators.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. A notice will be sent when it is no longer necessary to boil the water.

Contact Jennifer McKnight – Area Manager at 214-283-5303 with any questions.