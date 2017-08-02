Residents in Oak Trail Shores should boil tap water before using it until a water line can be fixed, according to Monarch Utility.

On Tuesday, SouthWest Water Company issued a Boil Water Notice affecting about 1,400 homes in the Oak Trail and Arrowhead Shores subdivisions bordering Lake Granbury.

“A leaking water main has been located and is being repaired by system operators,” according to a letter sent to residents.

The repair should be complete on Thursday, according to information provided by the company.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes,” the letter stated.

For questions, contact area manager Jennifer McKnight at 214-283-5303.