Monarch Utilities I, L.P. is canceling the boil water notice for customers in the Oak Trail Shores water system, PWS# 1110004. The notice affected approximately 1,400 homes in the Oak Trail Shores and Arrowhead Shores subdivisions bordering Lake Granbury. The boil water notice was issued on Sept. 13 due to a mechanical failure in booster pumps.

Contaxt Area Manager Jennifer McKnight at 214-283-5303 with any questions.