State Sen. Brian Birdwell’s (R-Granbury) bill allowing county clerks to recuse themselves from signing same-sex marriage licenses for religious reasons passed the Senate with a 21-10 vote along party lines. Though viewed positively by conservatives as a ‘religious liberty” bill, opponents say it allows government employees to discriminate against taxpayers. A companion bill was filed in the House by state Rep. Mike Lang (R-Granbury), whose wife, Katie Lang, is the county clerk. In 2015, two men who initially were refused a marriage license by Lang filed a federal lawsuit. The Commissioners Court settled the suit for just under $44,000, a portion of which was paid by the Texas Association of Counties.