With the March 10 filing deadline approaching, Sen. Brian Birdwell (R-Granbury) filed several more bills, including SB 612 – the Ethics Commission Reform Bill. The intent of the bill is to provide clear direction to the Texas Ethics Commission, the powers and duties of which are determined by the Legislature. According to Birdwell’s office, the legislation is intended to ensure that elected officials and political action committees comply with the law, as well as provide a due process standard to protect those against whom a complaint is filed.